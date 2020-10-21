Jared Leto’s Joker Confirmed For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

It’s the news no one saw coming. Jared Leto’s Joker will make an appearance in Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news today that the Oscar-winning actor is participating in reshoots Snyder has undertaken for his four-part version of the film which will debut next year.

HBO Max, which will be the home to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is overseeing the reshoots and funding them, meaning they now have shelled out extra cash to get Leto back in the role he was so heavily criticized for. THR confirmed that shooting is currently underway with Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Amber Heard (Mera) all returning. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) has only been rumored to return. Kevin Costner’s role as Jonathan Kent has also been buzzed about recently, as he avoided questions about his involvement in Snyder’s version.

The announcement is causing some confusion among DC Comics fans since Leto’s version of the Joker did not appear in the original 2017 film. This is suggesting that there will be new material in Snyder’s new cut, meaning this will not be original content as was previously believed. Just how much the Joker will be involved in the four-part project remains to be seen, but it likely won’t be a massive role as the movie already has two main villains in Steppenwolf and Darkseid.

To say Leto’s Joker was poorly received would be an understatement and his part in the film was one of the biggest issues moviegoers took with Suicide Squad. The project had many issues other than the Clown Prince of Crime’s portrayal, but Leto has still found himself ranked as one of the worst to ever play the villain, especially after Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger nabbed Oscars for their roles as the same character.

As the news begins to spread of Leto’s involvement, superhero movie fans are letting their opinions be heard on social media.

“Because It worked so well the first time…” one Twitter user wrote of Leto’s initial performance.

“They’re SERIOUSLY giving Jared Leto another go as the Joker? I was never going to watch the Snyder Cut anyway but this is further reason not to,” an upset fan noted.

Others showed support for the decision, saying they were happy to see the Dallas Buyers Club actor come back.

“I will stand by my opinion that jared leto barely even got a fair shake at the joker in suicide squad because of that script. so i’m interested to see if snyder’s justice league is the redemption arc,” a user tweeted.

The release date for Zack Snyder’s Justice League has not been revealed yet, there is only confirmation that it will land in 2021.