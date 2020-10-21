Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Incredible Legs In A Golden Tunic With A Glass Of Wine

Country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short Boomerang-style clip in which she showcased her incredible legs in a glamorous ensemble.

Jessie stood outdoors, with a stunning pool bordered by a stone water feature topped with planters visible in the background. A wrought-iron fence and large trees could also be spotted in the distance, adding to the beauty of the scenic landscape. The focal point, however, remained Jessie’s flawless figure.

She rocked a tunic crafted from a golden fabric with a bit of a sheen to it. The piece was a button-down, and Jessie had the very top button undone, showing off a bit of extra skin on her chest. The garment was slightly oversized, with the shoulder seams coming partially down her upper arms, and the fabric draping over her slender physique.

The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving nearly all of her sculpted stems exposed. She accentuated her killer figure by accessorizing with a pair of pointed-toe nude stilettos that elongated her legs and added some height to her petite stature.

Jessie held a stemless wine glass in one hand and a bottle in the other. She was facing forwards at the beginning of the video, them pivoted on the balls of her feet to turn towards the pool. Her wine glass was close to her slightly parted lips, and she added a few additional accessories to finish the look.

Jessie’s hair was styled in tousled, effortless waves that just grazed her shoulders, with slightly shorter strands framing her face. She had on several layered gold necklaces, and also wore gold-rimmed sunglasses that reflected her house in the lenses. She also wore her sparkling engagement ring and wedding band set.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 167,400 views within one hour of going live. It also racked up 258 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“You’re a whole mood mama,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I’m sorry. But are your legs even real!?” another follower added, captivated by her incredible lower body.

“JJD you’re my idol, there is nothing you can’t do, girl! Freaking rockstar,” a third fan remarked.

“You look incredible,” another commented, including two flame emoji in the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie tantalized her audience in which she did an at-home workout on a porch area using just bodyweight and a resistance band. She rocked a skimpy bikini and pale pink baseball cap for the occasion and did her moves along to Selena’s song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”