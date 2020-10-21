‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tiny Shorts While Posing In Front Of A Helicopter

On Wednesday, October 21, former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 24-year-old posing on a tarmac in front of a helicopter. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

Hannah opted to wear a blue workout set that featured a cropped tank top and a pair of tiny bike shorts. The revealing activewear, which was from the clothing line Alo Yoga, showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She also sported a matching puffer jacket. As for accessories, the television personality wore sunglasses, a pendant necklace, and a sparkling ring. She also styled her long locks in slightly tousled waves.

In the first image, she stood with her legs spread, as she held onto a multicolored mask. Although her eyes were concealed by her sunglasses, it appears that she was looking toward the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

Hannah altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. A beautiful body of water was visible in the background.

In the caption, Hannah encouraged her followers to guess the destination of where the helicopter was taking her. She also advertised for Alo Yoga by tagging the company.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I would say your [sic] heading somewhere to get Mexican food,” wrote one commenter.

“Somewhere tropical so we can live vicariously lol though [sic] you. Please get a tan and a fruity drink for me,” said another Instagram user, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Your outfit is gorgeous on you,” gushed an admirer.

“You look so beautiful so gorgeous and so amazing I hope you are doing well you look great have a fantastic day love ya,” added a different devotee, along with a pink heart emoji.

Hannah engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 99,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Hannah is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.