Dasha Mart Gets Flirty & Tugs On Her Bikini Bottoms In Poolside Snap

Miami-based model Dasha Mart appeared to be having fun in the sun in her latest Instagram update. The brunette beauty took to the photo-sharing site to show off her amazing physique in a tiny white bikini while she lounged poolside.

Dasha was certainly dressed for a day at the pool. Her swimsuit top featured narrow, triangle-shaped cups that put her cleavage on full display. The bottoms had a low-rise front with sides pulled high on her hips. She completed her look with a black and white visor.

The popular influencer wore her hair pulled up in a ponytail on the top of her head, and she wore a pale pink polish on her fingernails.

She added some bling to the outfit with a sparkly belly piercing.

The update consisted of three photos that captured the model striking several poses by the swimming pool. Lounge chairs and palm trees lined one side of the area and part of a building was visible in the distance.

Dasha faced the camera in the first frame. She held the ends of her hair in one hand while she looked downward. The sun hit the front of her body, calling attention to her ample chest and hourglass figure. A tattoo on the side of her hip drew the eye to her booty.

The model turned up the heat in the second picture, which captured her from behind. She tugged on the sides of her swimsuit bottoms, showing off her pert booty. She also showcased her shapely thighs as she stood with one knee bent. With her back arched, she also flaunted her sexy back and slim waistline. The pose also gave her followers a peek at her side boob.

In the third photo, Dasha showcased her entire body. She sat on the edge of the pool while leaning back on one hand. She smiled as she held the brim of the visor with her other hand. Her long, lean legs were on display, and her tan skin popped against the white tiles. The pose showed off her tiny waist as well as her full bosom.

Dasha tagged swimmer retailer Bikini Beach as the maker of the swimsuit.

Dozens of followers took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Bikini is hot but your curves are hotter,” quipped one Instagram user.

“You are perfect,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Perfect body dashamart,” a third fan echoed.

“Today I started the day very heavy and without color, suddenly I see your beautiful photo and everything changed in a great way,” a fourth comment read.