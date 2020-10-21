Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Borat 2’ Appearance Features Compromising Scene With Fake Reporter

Rudy Giuliani will make an appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel. The film features the former mayor of New York City in a rather compromising position, The Guardian reported. According to reviewers, Giuliani’s scene showed him with Borat’s teenage daughter Tutar, played by 24-year-old actor Maria Bakalova. Posing as a TV reporter, the character interviewed Giuliani at New York City’s The Mark Hotel.

Once the interview ended, Borat left the hotel, and the former mayor and the actress moved to a room in the hotel for drinks. There, Giuliani asked for the woman’s name and address, before the actress reached for his shirt to remove his microphone. Once she turned away, Giuliani allegedly reached for his pants to touch his genitals.

Borat, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, then barged into the room wearing a beard, wig, and women’s lingerie.

“She’s 15. She’s too old for you,” Borat yelled.

Both reviewers and public figures took to Twitter to react to the compromising scene.

“I just watched the Borat/Giuliani scene… My God….” one reviewer wrote on Twitter.

“Sacha Baron Cohen deserves the Nobel Prize for his Borat Rudy Giuliani takedown,” another person tweeted.

“Honestly, even I didn’t have ‘Rudy Giuliani masturbating on camera for a teenager’ on my 2020 bingo card,” a third person commented on Twitter.

As reported by Page Six, Giuliani called the NYPD on Cohen immediately after the incident, which took place in July. The former mayor said he thought he was going to a real interview about Trump’s administration and the COVID-19 crisis. He was reportedly offered payment, which he donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” he told the publication. “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Cohen’s sequel to Borat will be releasing this Friday, October 23, exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Giuliani, who serves as President Trump’s personal attorney, is no stranger to controversy. As reported by The Inquisitr, he was called out in March for sharing misinformation about COVID-19. Quoting political commentator Candance Owens, Giuliani shared that the virus had only killed 1,000 at the time, adding that 7,500 people die in the U.S. every day.