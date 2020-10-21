Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Fishnet Stockings And Thigh-High Boots While Dancing Seductively With A Whip

Vanessa Hudgens has picked up a new hobby, and quite the tantalizing one at that. The High School Musical star shared a new video to her Instagram page on October 21 where she showed off her fun new skill. It looks like Vanessa has taken on the world prop dancing with a fiber optic whip. It has the feel of a LED hula hoop dance but is a little more enticing for how the whip can move and bend around the dancer’s body.

In the sexy new post, Vanessa sported black fishnet stocks which she pulled black thigh-high boots over. She wore a long-sleeved tee-shirt dress featuring the band Emperor’s logo as well as a choker necklace to match. Her long hair was pulled up in a super high ponytail, making her wavy locks land on the sides of her face. She danced in her kitchen, with cabinets and a microwave behind her while she strutted her stuff. A large Halloween-inspired backdrop was also just behind her which had black strings covered in creepy spiders.

In the video, Vanessa danced to “I Put a Spell On You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins as she pulled the neon green whip all over her body. The fiber optic strands wove in and around her arms, legs, neck, and waist as she moved her hips back and forth in a very seductive way. In the caption, the actress noted she had picked up a new hobby.

In just a few hours, the hot post brought in over 450,000 likes and had 3,000 comments. Many commenters noted how hot the video was and how mesmerized they were by everything going on in the brief clip.

“This looks trippy,” one user wrote.

“Who is this new darker Vanessa hudgens and why do I like her so much better,” another added.

“VANESSA JOINS THE FLOW COMMUNITY I AM HERE FOR IT” a third wrote.

“Stoppp this is everything???????? I want one sooo bad,” another fan admitted.

Others welcomed Vanessa to the flow community, a group of artists known for performances with props, neon lights, and effortless dance moves.

The dark theme of the post matched Vanessa’s recent Halloween obsession, as she has been sharing spooky images and costume ensembles recently. On Monday the 31-year-old posed in a lacy corset while sporting an extravagant headpiece. She noted she was inspired by Cabaret, as she wore a silk kimono with large feather cuffs. She also posed in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetary last week and shared several photos of her near tombstones to her feed.