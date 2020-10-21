Daisy Keech Flaunts Flawless Figure In Skimpy White Lingerie While Eating Cereal

American bombshell Daisy Keech stunned thousands of her 5.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 21, when she shared some sexy new photos of herself.

The 20-year-old, who is famous for co-creating the TikTok collectives Hype House and The Clubhouse, was photographed seemingly in her home for the two-photo series. Daisy was centered in both frames, as she switched between two candid, yet sexy poses.

In the first image, the model posed sitting down with her body facing the camera as she leaned back into her chair. Her thighs were parted and her left leg rested on the chair’s seat. She also held up a spoon and a bowl of cereal as she pouted and directed her strong glare into the camera’s lens.

In the second snapshot, she sat up straight, pushing her chest out while her right leg now rested on the chair’s seat. Her head was rotated away from the camera this time, as she focused on pouring her Silk soy milk into her bowl.

Her long, blond hair was pulled back into a messy bun as some side bangs fell around her face.

Daisy’s killer physique was on show as she rocked a revealing white, sheer-lace bra that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment called attention to her bosomy chest as it revealed a massive view of cleavage. The set’s matching, scanty bottoms further highlighted her curvy hips and pert booty. She also rocked a garter belt that accented her slim core.

Daisy completed the skimpy outfit with a white robe.

The stunner revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Los Angeles.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support from social media users, garnering more than 239,000 likes in just one hour after going live. Additionally, 937 followers headed to the comments section to vocalize their approval for the beauty’s figure, stunning looks and racy ensemble.

“Omgggggg yassss queen, I literally Stan you,” one individual wrote.

“Wow I can’t you are so so gorgeous,” chimed in another admirer, adding a single heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“You actually dont even need any words my sweet queen, because you are perfection alive, you are amazing in every single way possible, you are a work of art,” a kind third fan asserted.

“You are an angel without wings that has made my entire life so much brighter,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The model has teased Instagram fans with a lot of jaw-dropping content lately. Just on October 16, she uploaded a photo of herself in a cheeky bodysuit that sent fans into a frenzy.