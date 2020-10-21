‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Carter Romances Zoe Right Into Bed

Romance is on the cards for at least one couple on The Bold and the Beautiful. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who has already proved that he has a romantic streak in the past, will sweep Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) off her feet. The model is in for the night of her life and won’t be able to resist Carter’s charms, per SheKnows Soaps.

Carter’s Madly In Love On The Bold And The Beautiful

Carter has officiated so many wedding ceremonies at the Forrester mansion, but he has always had bad luck in the dating department. Fans may remember that he lost his fiancée Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) to handsome Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) a few years ago. This is the first time that he has taken an interest in a woman since Maya broke his heart.

Zoe and Carter started dating and things seemed to be going really smoothly between them. In fact, the attorney recently asked Zoe to move in with him. He wanted her to live with him in his new loft, but she declined as she didn’t want to rush their relationship. She also reminded him that they had not even spent the night together yet.

According to The Inquisitr, Carter wants to change that aspect of their relationship. He will give Zoe an evening to remember when he wines and dines her. Afterward, he takes her to his bed to make love to her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the couple will take their commitment to a new level after they hit the sheets.

Fun Fact: Zoe’s got some serious talent. ???????? Check out an encore performance of this original song by @KiaraBarnes_! Let’s give her a round of applause. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NBGp4gJTWe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 20, 2020

Zoe’s Flirting With Two Men

While Carter may adore Zoe, she is also making eyes at another man. She and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) have been flirting up a storm. Although Zende and Carter are good friends, it appears as if the young designer has no qualms about putting the moves on Zoe.

B&B spoilers tease that Zoe may feel awkward after making love. She doesn’t want to break Carter’s heart because she likes him, but she is also attracted to Zende.

Recently, soap opera viewers saw how Zoe opened up to Zende. She told him about her musical aspirations and sang him a song. Zende recorded Zoe while she played the guitar and sang, as seen in the above video. He vowed that he would help her with her musical career. It appears as if she feels more comfortable with Zende than she does with Carter, perhaps because they are both artists.

Zende will have to deal with his past when he gets a surprise visitor. Has he told everyone the truth about Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards), or is he still married to her?