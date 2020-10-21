Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Wow Fans In Velour Garments From The New SKIMS Range

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself with famous socialite friend Paris Hilton. The duo was photographed wearing the new velour collection Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS, and proved to be the perfect candidates to be promoting the clothing.

Kardashian stunned in a dusty purple crew neck tank top paired with matching joggers that still managed to showcase her well-known hourglass figure. She completed the look with white-and-gray lace-up heels and large black sunglasses. Kardashian kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore large hoop earrings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and held onto a small handbag that was a similar shade to her attire. Kardashian styled her long dark straight hair down with a middle part.

Hilton rocked a coral pink bandeau top that displayed her decolletage and stomach. She sported the outfit with high-waisted joggers of the same color that were loose-fitted and draped over her white sneakers. The “Stars Are Blind” hitmaker put on sheer sunglasses and opted for a brown Louis Vuitton bag that featured their iconic print all over. Hilton kept her wavy blond hair down for the occasion.

Kardashian treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the duo was snapped from head-to-toe inside a store. Hilton linked arms with Kardashian and held her phone up in front of her face, seemingly about to take a selfie. Kardashian had a bag of cotton candy in her hand by the entrance of the shop and gazed in the direction of Hilton’s phone screen.

In the next slide, the pair were captured walking side-on, which showcased their profiles.

For her caption, Kardashian expressed that after a year in development, SKIMS is bring back the velour range.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 1.7 million likes and over 8,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 190.3 million followers.

“Yassss Kim K, coming through with the nostalgia,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“Sooooooooooooo gorgeous babe,” remarked a third fan.

“Seeing you guys together just makes me happy – don’t know why,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Kardashian celebrated hitting 190 million followers on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the business mogul shared her love and appreciation for everyone that follows her account. She used her huge platform to make a political statement, telling her large audience to vote in the 2020 presidential election, informing them they have the power to change their future.