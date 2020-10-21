WWE News: Former World Champion Teases New Faction On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

Former World Champion Seth Rollins was a guest on this week’s episode of The Bump. During the conversation, by way of Sportskeeda, the WWE superstar was asked about starting a new faction on Friday Night SmackDown. He seemed interested in gaining some new disciples now that he’s on the blue brand.

According to Rollins, there’s a “plethora” of talent that he’d like to team up with. He also extended the invitation for members of the blue brand’s roster to join him if they’re interested.

“I would say every single person on that is a potential [disciple]. Anybody who’s got a microphone or a face on the camera, anybody who’s behind the scenes. Whoever needs to be taught a lesson or two. Whoever wants to sit under the learning tree. I’ve got a wealth of knowledge, vast amount of experience, and a lot of things to teach. I’m just saying, I could have disciples all over the place.”

As the Sportskeeda report highlighted, Rollins had disciples on Monday Night Raw. The group began with Buddy Murphy and the Authors of Pain, though it was subsequently cut to Rollins and former superstar.

Murphy recently turned on his former leader and looks set to feud with him. He has also been given a romance storyline with Rey Mysterio’s daughter and could receive a push as a result.

Now that Rollins has helped his former partner become a household name on the main roster, he could do the same for up and coming stars on Friday Night SmackDown. Considering that he’s also feuding with the Mysterio family and Daniel Bryan, it makes sense for Rollins to adopt new followers.

The article also pointed out that Rollins is likely to chase Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship in the coming months. His former brother in The Shield is also reportedly set to lead a new stable in the near future.

Rollins didn’t reveal which wrestlers he wants to guide, but the blue brand has several rising and underutilized stars who could benefit from the rub. In the past, he’s also discussed plans to eventually work alongside a female performer, but it won’t be Becky Lynch.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if Rollins ends up reteaming with his former disciple. Their split was on and off for weeks before the company finally pulled the trigger.

The Mysterio family has also made it clear that they don’t approve of Murphy’s romance with Aalyah, and there is always the possibility of the lovers turning heel and aligning with Rollins in order to be together.