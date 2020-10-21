Paul McCartney Announces New Album ‘McCartney 3,’ 50 Years After His Solo Debut

Days after teasing a new album on social media, Paul McCartney has announced the upcoming McCartney III, which will be released on December 11 by Capitol Records.

The album is a follow-up to his solo debut McCartney, which was released after the breakup of the Beatles in 1970, and 1980’s McCartney II. According to Rolling Stone, the musician wrote and recorded every song, playing all the instruments himself.

In a statement, the former Beatle explained how self-isolation and the COVID-19 crisis inspired him to create music over the past year.

“I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day,” McCartney said.

After working on the music for a short animated film, he felt inspired to keep creating and turned to some half-finished tracks that he had worked on over the years. The 78-year-old stated that he found the recording process “fun,” and emphasized that he was making music for himself rather than for anyone else.

Live takes of the musician on vocals, guitar, and piano recorded earlier this year in Sussex, England, were cut together into songs. He subsequently overdubbed bass and drums, layering the instruments himself.

“I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album,” he added.

Asked about how this new album connects to its 1970 and 1980 predecessors, McCartney told Loud And Quiet that the common denominator was that he “had a lot of time suddenly.”

“After The Beatles broke up, I suddenly had a lot of time and no particular plan in mind. And then when Wings broke up it was a similar thing. And with me, when I’ve got a lot of time, my go-to situation is, ‘Well, write and record, then.'”

The musician also dismissed the idea that this will be his last release, saying that all of his projects have been rumored to be the last.

“When we did Abbey Road I was dead, so everything else is a bonus,” he quipped.

Since the photos for McCartney and its follow-up were shot by McCartney’s late wife Linda, who died in 1998, this album will feature photographs taken by his daughter Mary and nephew Sonny. It also includes photos from McCartney’s cellphone.

McCartney III marks the Beatles member’s 18th solo album, following 2018’s Egypt Station. Last month, he was interviewed by Sean Lennon on BBC Radio 2 to celebrate what would have been the 80th birthday of John Lennon, his former band mate.