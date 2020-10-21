Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Reveal Baby’s Gender In The Most Adorable Way Possible

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared highlights of the couple’s adorable gender reveal party with her 706,000 Instagram followers. In the short video montage, Brittany revealed that she will give birth to a baby girl.

In the heart-warming film, the couple was facing a wall of a balloons with a long, white aisle behind them. Brittany’s two dogs walked down the aisle with their paws painted pink on the bottom, which left a trail of prints behind their path. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and fiancée reacted with an abundance of joy and laughter as they realized they were set to have a daughter.

At the start of the film, Brittany stunned in a simple white, formfitting dress that ended at the middle of her slim thighs. The fitness influencer wore half of her sandy blond hair in a bun at the top of her head as the rest laid down both her shoulders in loose curls. Patrick kept his attire similar, and wore a white t-shirt and matching shorts.

Later on in the video, the two altered their outfits a little. Brittany added a jean jacket over her dress with “Baby Mama” printed on the back in pink letters and a row of stars on the sleeves of the garment. Patrick changed into a dark gray shirt that read “Baby Daddy” as he posed for a series of photos with Brittany.

Patrick seemed to be excited to have a daughter in the near future based on his comment under the post.

“#GirlDad,” he wrote, using a term coined by Kobe Bryant after an interview with ESPN in which he expressed how much his daughters meant to him, according to CBS Sports.

Brittany’s fans wasted no time in sharing the excitement about the announcement, as they left hundreds of loving messages in the comments section of the October 21 update.

“Congrats! Be prepared to totally lose your hubby to that baby girl!” one person commented, while they added heart emoji.

“CONGRATS SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH AHHH,” another fan exclaimed.

“Cutest video, love your jacket and how he looks at you at the end of this! Congratulations,” a third follower wrote.

The post racked up over 40,000 views in under an hour after it went live. Fans were clearly excited to finally know the gender of the unborn child.

The 25-year-old has had no problem showing off her bump while maintaining her active lifestyle, as reported by The Inquisitr. Over the weekend, she demonstrated a series of squats while also showing off her figure in her most recent workout routine.