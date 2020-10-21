Melanie Griffith, 63, Rocks Only Bra And Panties While Sitting On Side Of Bathtub & Reveals Cup Size

Melanie modeled pink lingerie for a good cause.

Melanie Griffith wowed her Instagram followers on Wednesday with a set of intimate lingerie photos that she shared for a good cause. She also revealed the exact sizes of her undergarments.

Melanie, 63, joined the lengthy list of celebrities who have posed in intimate apparel from KiT Undergarments. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the brand is donating a percentage of the proceeds from its October sales to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. As reported by The Inquisitr, other famous faces who have lent their bodies to the fundraising promotion include Dakota Fanning, January Jones, Kate Hudson, Michelle Monaghan, and Zoey Deutch.

Melanie stunned in a dark pink bra with darted demi cups and underwire. The supportive garment offered a flattering structured fit without any padding. It perfectly molded to the actress’ chest, and it provided lift that put her ample cleavage on display in an alluring way. In her caption, she revealed that she was pictured wearing a size 32DD bra.

Melanie teamed the bra with a pair of size 2 boy briefs that featured a high waist and low-cut leg. The panties also had a wide waistband that highlighted the small size of her slim midriff, while a double-seamed front panel provided a flattening effect.

The Working Girl star’s stems looked long, lean, and toned as she totally rocked the underwear. She glammed her casual look up with a pair of dressy flats. Her footwear was crafted out of pale pink lace, and bejeweled floral ornaments decorated the shoes’ pointed toes. She completed her look with a pair of diamond solitaire earrings and a light pink sculpted bath towel that featured a floral pattern. She wore the towel wrapped around her head.

Melanie modeled her undergarments inside a bathroom, where she was photographed sitting on the side of a luxurious marble bathtub. She crossed her legs and leaned back on her hands as she directed her gaze at the camera. She smiled in the first photo, and she sported a sultry facial expression in the second snapshot.

The tiled wall above the bathtub featured a marbled pattern and a brick layout. Bay windows let in plenty of natural light and provided a picturesque view of lush green plants.

Melanie’s slideshow was a smash hit that garnered over 12,000 likes and 300 messages during the first hour after she uploaded it to her Instagram account. One commenter was a famous fan who the Body Double star had a funny exchange with.

“You don’t have to wear that for a bath, silly goose,” wrote comedian Chelsea Handler.

“I was about to get naked silly goose,” read Melanie’s response.

“Gorgeous! You look fabulous,” gushed one of Melanie’s non-famous followers.

“Omg! These pictures made my day,” another admirer commented. “You are stunning Melanie. My favourite actress ever.”