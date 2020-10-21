Kanye West Posts Engagement Throwback In Honor Of Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday: ‘I Love You So Much’

Kanye West took to Twitter to help his wife Kim Kardashian mark her 40th birthday in style. He shared a throwback photo from their romantic engagement to celebrate the occasion.

“Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much,” he tweeted.

The rapper included a photo of the two standing at home plate of the San Francisco Giants AT&T Park on Kardashian’s 33rd birthday back in 2013, People reported. The pair kissed with the empty stands in the background after West popped the question.

West’s tweet garnered a lot of attention from his followers and fans of his wife. Within minutes, nearly 30,000 Twitter users hit the “like” button, and the post received 1000s of retweets and comments, with many including good wishes for Kardashian on her milestone birthday. Some even mentioned the rapper’s 2020 presidential run.

“You’ve showed your support to Nigerians and now we support you too. Happy birthday to Kim and congratulations to the rest of your family. More prosperity and I hope you become the President of America soon,” declared one user who added several confetti-filled emoji.

Some people noted that he shouldn’t mention his wife’s age in the post, but others declared that age is simply a number and that Kardashian is a beautiful woman at any age.

“You’re not supposed to say her age bro,” warned one worried person.

“Why? She’s not ashamed to look so beautiful at 40,” replied another.

“I cannot believe Kim is already 40 years old,” a third account wrote.