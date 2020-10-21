‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard Officially Introduces Baby Girl Magnolia Belle To Instagram

Former The Bachelorette star Emily Maynard just revealed her new baby girl’s name via an Instagram post. The past week has been quite the whirlwind both for her family and for franchise fans as Emily and her husband, Tyler Johnson, welcomed a new addition to the family. Until now, the little one’s name had not been announced. Now that it has, everybody’s going crazy over the big reveal.

Emily’s post Wednesday, October 21, contained nine adorable photos and a sweet caption.

She introduced everybody to Magnolia Belle Johnson and said she’s already been the perfect addition to her crew. Emily noted the infant’s nickname is Nola Bella and, apparently, her four older siblings are all totally in love with her already.

It was only a few days ago that Emily let fans know she was expecting again. She had managed to keep the pregnancy completely under wraps right up until she was admitted to the hospital for the delivery.

The next day, she shared the first pictures of the newborn and revealed they’d had a girl.

In the new post, the first photo showed the mama with her new baby, seemingly shortly after her birth.

The second shot showed Emily, Nola Belle, and proud daddy Tyler just minutes after the birth, and the third photo was a stunning one showing the infant with her eyes open.

A candid Polaroid snap was included, along with an adorable shot showing the three boys meeting the newborn as big sister Ricki held her.

One of the boys kissed Nola Belle on the forehead, and the variety of pictures demonstrated that all three of Emily and Tyler’s sons seemed quite smitten. Ricki, Emily’s teenage daughter from her prior relationship with deceased race car driver Ricky Hendrick, was clearly smitten as well.

The final photo showed the newborn sleeping as she was snuggled up in a pink blanket at home. She wore a pink headband and a girly outfit and looked quite sweet.

Nearly 60,000 likes and 1,000 comments poured in during the first hour after Emily shared this selection of pictures.

“The only human who looks stunning during and right after giving birth! Congrats,” one fan commented.

“Magnolia! You pick the best names,” another declared.

“Congrats Ricki on your promotion to ‘Oldest Sister,'” a follower wrote.

“Congratulations! I think that is the cutest name I have ever heard!!!! Love it!!!!” someone else noted.

The Bachelorette fans were rooting for this family addition to be a girl since Emily had welcomed three boys in quick succession since marrying her husband a few years ago. She picked unique, Southern-sounding names for each of her sons, so the pressure was on when it came to picking this moniker. Judging by the massive response to the big reveal, it seemed everybody thought she picked the perfect name for her sweet, new bundle of joy.