Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Moss Green Mini Dress

On Wednesday, October 21, Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko shared a stunning snap with her 11.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 25-year-old sitting on a white leather couch. She turned to the side and crossed her legs with one of her feet planted on the floor. Anastasiya arched her back and placed one of her hands on the couch, seemingly to stabilize herself. She touched the side of her face and looked off into the distance, with a small smile playing on her lips. A black purse had been placed to her right.

Anastasiya flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging long-sleeved moss green mini dress. The chic garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and toned legs. The model finished off the look with a pair of slingback heels and two gold bracelets worn on her right wrist.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her long highlighted-hair in a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering beige color.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation asked her followers to guess what she was “looking at” when the picture was taken.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“You [are] looking at the cutest dog,” wrote one commenter, along with a dog emoji.

“Looking at bang energy,” quipped another Instagram user, seemingly in reference to the energy drink company Anastasiya often promotes.

Many of Anastasiya’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[W]ow what a figure that is. Curves that are amazing,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, and lipstick mark emoji.

“Today I started the day very heavy and without color, suddenly I see your beautiful photo and everything changed in a great way,” added a different devotee.

Anastasiya engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Anastasiya is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging high-cut black swimsuit. That tantalizing post has been liked over 180,000 times since it was shared.