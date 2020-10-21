‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Confesses His Insecurities About Thomas – 3 Triggering Factors

Drama abounds on The Bold and the Beautiful when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) confesses his insecurities. The waffler will make a stunning admission to his wife when they hash out his jealousy issues, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam loves playing the hero, but lately, things haven’t been going his way. Now that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has asked him to leave Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) alone, he re-evaluates his life. Hope gains some insight into why her husband has been acting so strangely when he opens up to her. As seen in the below image, they have a heart-to-heart.

1. Thomas Forrester Is Back In Douglas’ Life

Nobody asked Liam for his opinion when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) returned. When the designer came back to Los Angeles and demanded to spend time with his son, the IT specialist didn’t have a say in the matter. Legally, Thomas and Hope have custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), and he cannot interfere with how they raise the boy even though he stays in his home.

Liam once vowed to protect Douglas from his dad when the designer was using the boy to do his dirty work. After all Douglas’ mother, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), was his cousin and he was close to her. But now that Steffy’s eldest brother is back, everyone is forgetting how he hurt his own son.

2. Thomas And Hope Have History On The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam may have felt slighted when the man who almost ruined his family waltzed back into their lives. He wanted to protect Hope and his family, but now everyone is welcoming him back with open arms just because he says that he has changed.

The Spencer heir is also not feeling comfortable with the dressmaker back at work. Although Hope chose not to collaborate with him again, he is still lurking around her office a lot. As seen in the image below, Thomas said that he could leave the office, but knows that his spouse would never put him out. This needles Liam. He doesn’t want him anywhere near his wife because he was once obsessed with her.

However, he may have noticed that Thomas and Hope are slowly growing closer to each other. They already share a bond because of their son and constantly talk about Douglas’ progress.

Recently, Hope also confided in the dressmaker that she thought that her husband was overprotective of Steffy. Liam doesn’t think that she should be sharing such personal info with him. He thinks that Steffy’s brother is dangerous and cannot be trusted.

3. Liam’s Insecure About Thomas’ New Role

The Spencer heir is insecure about Thomas’ role in his wife’s life. The Forrester heir shares Hope’s world in a way that Liam will never be able to. Both of them have an artistic streak and love fashion. Although the IT specialist is the child of a model, he has his father’s business acuity and doesn’t have an affinity for clothes.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam is on guard where Thomas is concerned and voices his feelings to Hope. However, he’s not the only one who’s worried about the designer. The Inquisitr reports that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also raise her concerns about her stepson coming back to Forrester Creations and working in the same building as her daughter again.