Bella Araujo Showcases Amazing Figure In Skintight Jeans And White Crop Top

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo uploaded a sexy new video of herself on Wednesday, October 21, sending thousands of her 2.7 million Instagram followers into a frenzy.

The 29-year-old was recorded outdoors for the reel, which was paired to some techno music. Bella stood out most in the frame as she struck a number of sultry poses that displayed her from several angles. The clip began with model strutting along a square-stone sidewalk as she directed her strong gaze toward’s the camera. She then stopped, placed her hands on her hips and propped her booty out while the camera’s lens ran up and down the back of her figure. Bella then adjusted her locks as she turned to showcase the front of her body. She wore a pout on her face throughout the entire reel, exuding a seductive energy.

Her long, highlighted locks looked to be in their natural, curly state as they fell down to her lower back. Her long nails were polished, complete with a French tip that added some sophistication to her overall appearance.

Bella easily highlighted her busty chest in a white top that featured semi-long, puffed sleeves and a formfitting body. The garment’s low-cut neckline gave way to a bit of cleavage, drawing the eye to her assets, while its cropped waistline put part of her slim midriff on show.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted blue jeans that tightly hugged her curvaceous figure, showing off her hips and pert derriere. Bella also wore white, open-toed high heels. She accessorized with a watch.

The model revealed in the caption that her outfit was designed by Di’uso Jeans, a Brazilian-based fashion brand.

The sizzling post quickly gained popularity around the social media sphere, receiving more than 22,000 likes since it went live just a few hours ago. More than 470 fans also complimented the model’s form, beauty, and ensemble in the comment’s section.

“So sexy in blue jeans,” one individual wrote, following their message with a string of fire and thumbs-up emoji.

“You are so very beautiful,” chimed in another admirer, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji to the end of their sentence.

“So sexy, this woman has the best body I’ve ever seen,” a third fan asserted.

“I love your curves,” a fourth person added, emphasizing their statement with a kiss-face emoji.

Bella has updated her Instagram feed with plenty of smoking-hot content this month. On October 18, she dazzled fans with an image of herself in a skimpy pink crop top and a matching tight skirt.