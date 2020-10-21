Alexa Collins Puts On A Leggy Display In A Little Black Fringe Dress In Tulum

Alexa Collins’ most recent social media share has her fans feeling tropical vibes. The model shared the skin-baring snap on her feed on October 21, and it’s been earning a ton of attention.

The photo captured Alexa posed outside on a bright and sunny day. She stood at the bottom of a spiral staircase, and the background was picture-perfect as it included a ton of leafy plants. A geotag indicated that the model was in Tulum, Mexico, where she shared that she had “wet hair, sandy feet.”

Alexa struck a sexy modeling pose, planting one foot on the stair and tucking her opposite foot on the side of her leg like a flamingo. She popped her hip to the side, accentuating her hourglass curves. Alexa ran one hand through her hair and draped the opposite near her derriere. She cocked her head to the side and met the lens with an alluring gaze.

Alexa opted for a little black dress that clung perfectly to her figure. It had one thick strap that stretched over her right shoulder, while the string from her bikini stretched over her left. The look allowed the model to show off her toned arms, which were entirely bronze. The garment proceeded to cinch around her waist, highlighting her tiny midsection.

The dress boasted a semi-sheer fabric that exposed a tease of her bikini bottoms underneath. It was snug on her lower half, and it featured an asymmetrical cut with fringe that fell near her knee, drawing attention to her sculpted legs. Alexa completed her beachside attire with a pair of strappy, wedge sandals.

She brushed her long, blond locks out of her face, and they tumbled messily over her shoulders and back. Alexa kept her accessories simple, sporting a few silver bracelets on her wrist and a pair of hoop earrings to match.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their affection for the sexy new update. In less than an hour, more than 2,000 social media users have double-tapped the photo, and more than 70 took to the comments section to leave compliments.

“Alexa I love your outfit so amazing and you’re beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding a set of purple hearts to the end of their comment.

“Wow…………..speechless out of the league,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Absolutely Dreamy view and sexy body, I wish you an amazing day Gorgeous Angel,” another raved with a few heart emoji inside of their text and a string attached to the end.

“Really one of my favorite posts of yours. So beautiful,” a fourth wrote.