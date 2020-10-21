Belgian Stunner Savannah Prez Flaunts Bronzed Body In Stylish Bikini

Savannah Prez stunned many of her 834,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 20, with her most recent update. The Belgian model and fitness queen took to the popular social media app to share a photo in which she rocked a stylish bikini that showed off her gym-honed and sun-kissed physique.

The photo captured Prez sitting on a rock close to what looked like a canyon. She was photographed from the left as she glanced at a point in the horizon. Her eyes were fixed and lips slightly parted, in a serious expression. She hugged her bent knees, clasping her wrist with her hand.

Prez wore a multicolor two-piece bathing suit with lines going in different directions, creating a geometric pattern. The top featured a sporty design with a dark blue bodice, a black bottom elastic and hot pink on the sleeves. Her bottoms had a large cut-out on the side, baring her curvy hips.

Prez wore her light brown hair partially up in a half-ponytail tied with a light pink scrunchie. She styled her tresses in large waves that cascaded against her back.

In the caption, Prez said that this was the face she made when the government predicted 2021 will be a difficult year. This week, Belgium’s health minister characterized the country’s surge in COVID-19 case as a “tsunami,” as reported by The Guardian.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 22,500 likes and upwards of 170 comments in under a day. Her fans used the occasion to comment on the situation in her country and also on her beauty.

“Love girls who wear sneakers,” one user wrote.

“You are a very different woman from all the ones I know because I still can’t decipher what is greater in you, if that beauty that dazzles or that intelligence that allows you to always get away with it,” raved another fan.

“Very depressing Savannah but we just have to get on with life & hope this dreadful thing will eventually go away,” a third follower replied.

“Wanna like this pic a 1000 times,” added a fourth fan.

Prez often bares her killer body to motivate her followers to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. She recently shared another image of herself clad in a different bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The white two-piece had red and navy blue lines that added a nautical vibe to the garment. The bottoms rose high on her back while the narrowly cut back showcased her toned booty. Prez posed on a beach with her back turned toward the viewer.