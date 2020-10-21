Cindy Prado Enjoys A ‘Piña Colada By The Pool’ In Minuscule Animal-Print Bikini

Cindy Prado showed fans how she spends her breaks during Tulum photo shoots in a steamy Instagram share on Wednesday afternoon. The model posted a series of snaps in which she lounged poolside with a piña colada in hand as she rocked a cheetah-print bikini that showcased her killer curves and left her followers impressed.

Cindy’s look included a triangle-shaped top with thin straps on her shoulders and around her back. The cups pushed her ample cleavage out at the center, while the back dipped low in a way that exposed her sideboob. One cup appeared to shift slightly, putting her chest even more on show.

Cindy’s rock-hard abs were on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to expose her flat tummy, while the strings tied high above her hips, perfectly framing her shapely legs. The strings hugged her curvy figure closely.

Cindy accessorized her outfit with a pendant necklace and layered chokers, as well as some gold bracelets and a ring. She styled her blond locks down in loose waves.

The photos captured the Cuban babe sitting on a wooden deck beside a square pool filled with stunningly clear water. Small umbrellas and palm trees lined the pool as fellow beachgoers enjoyed the shade. In the distance, the calm beach was visible, making for a breathtaking scene as sunlight poured over the influencer and caused her tan skin to glisten.

In the first image, Cindy leaned back on her hands with her knees bent behind her as she held her mason jar beverage up to her lips. She stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. The second shot showed her in a similar position, facing the other direction as she arched her body in a way that emphasized her figure.

The post was liked more than 7,800 times. It also received just over 100 comments, mostly from fans who showered her with affection.

“Ooooh I am a huge fan of this,” one person wrote.

“What a gorgeous angel!” another user added with red hearts.

“You are so precious,” a third follower penned.

“Oh my goddd I’m so obsessed with this shot,” a fourth viewer wrote.

Cindy’s fanbase has been loving the sneak peeks from her projects in Mexico. She shared another collection this week from her first day on the island, in which she sported a black swimsuit and a matching coverup dress.