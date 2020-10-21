Angeline Varona Flaunts Pert Derrière In A Cropped Top & Bikini Bottoms While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Angeline Varona took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, to upload a new snap that showed her flaunting her round posterior while taking an outdoor shower. The Latina influencer rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that left her fans drooling.

The brunette bombshell sported a cropped top and bikini bottoms. From what was visible, the top was made of ribbed material. The garment was wet, and her skin could be visible from underneath the thin fabric. The minuscule piece was skintight, and it hugged her body like a glove.

She wore a white thong that was even more revealing. The swimwear had thin straps as its waistband that clung to her slender hips, highlighting her trim waist. The piece also perfectly her pert derriere, which a lot of viewers raved about in the comments.

In the photo, Angeline was dripping wet as she posed for the camera in the shower. She held onto the wooden wall and stood sideways under the running water with her right leg forward. She looked over her shoulder and gazed into the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

Several palm trees and sand were seen in the background, which indicated she was at the beach. According to the geotag, she was at the Be Tulum Hotel in Mexico.

For the occasion, she opted to accessorize with a pair of unique dangling earrings. As for her dark brown locks, she left it untied and wet, hanging down her back. The length was so long that it almost reached her booty.

In the caption, Angeline took some lyrics from the song “Reasons” by Khalid. She also shared that the sizzling pic was taken by the professional photographer, Yoan’s Playground.

Her latest Instagram share received a lot of love from her online admirers. It amassed over 94,300 likes and more than 740 comments in less than a day of going live.

A lot of her avid admirers in the comments section made no secret of the fact that they loved getting a good look at her insanely fit figure as she hit the outdoor shower in this saucy picture. Several followers told the model that they were huge fans, while others struggled with words and opted to drop a string of emoji instead.

“Wow, girl! You are thicker than a bowl of oatmeal,” one of her followers commented.

“There is only one other word for paradise. YOU. So stunning!” gushed another admirer.

“That water ain’t gonna do jack. You are an inferno. Lol! You look great!” a third social media user wrote.

“Angeline, you are always so beautiful,” added a fourth fan.