Yaslen Clemente Strikes A Seductive Pose While Flaunting Cleavage In A Monokini

Yaslen Clemente wowed her audience of 2.2 million when she struck a seductive pose in a skimpy swim set. The post was added to her Instagram feed on October 21, and it left little to the imagination.

The photo captured the model enjoying a day in the sun. She posed on the edge of a cushioned pool lounger that was decorated with firm pillows. Behind Yaslen was a beautiful landscape that included a few green plants and a single cactus.

Yaslen arched her back, placing one hand on the chair behind her and the opposite on her head. She spread her legs as she gazed into the lens with a seductive stare.

Yaslen opted for a sexy monokini from Bikinis by Yas. The top of the suit was gold, and it popped against her bronze complexion. Its fabric crisscrossed over her chest and neck, leaving her busty assets on display for fans to admire. The sexy cut of the suit also treated Yaslen’s audience to a great view of her toned arms and her rock-hard abs.

The top of the suit connected to a pair of light blue bottoms that were equally racy. Its thick sides were tight on her hips, accentuating her hourglass curves and tiny waist. The high-rise design of the swimwear also showcased Yaslen’s shapely thighs. The front of the piece made a deep V below her bellybutton, helping to draw even more attention to her flat tummy.

She styled her ombre-dyed locks with a middle part and natural waves. Her tresses grazed the tops of her shoulder while the rest spilled over her back.

In the caption, she shared with fans that her mini vlog from Cabo was live.

As of this writing, Yaslen’s update has only been live on her page for a few minutes, but it’s been earning a lot of attention. More than 9,000 clicked the “like” button, and 100-plus flooded the comments section with compliments.

“Girll yas. You always look the best in bikinis,” one follower wrote, adding a single heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful baby you’re perfect and all the goals in the world,” a second chimed in.

“You look so good,” a third follower gushed with a string of flames.

“Beyond stunning omg,” one more commented.

