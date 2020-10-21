Devin Brugman Rocks Curves In Cream Bikini: ‘Beach Bound’

Devin Brugman treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a series of sensual shots of herself beach-ready in a new bikini from her swimsuit collection, Monday Swimwear.

In the first picture, Devin stood in front of semi-sheer white curtains that revealed a hint of the patio outside. She wore a unique cream ribbed bikini top featuring two rectangles of fabric that formed the cups and a matching string threaded through them, providing a ruching effect. The strap crossed over her chest and wrapped around her neck, holding the top up and protecting her modesty while showcasing her toned shoulders. Devin wore the suit’s matching bottoms, which had bows tied over each hip and dipped slightly down in front, revealing her flat navel. The bikini emphasized the model’s ample bosom, nipped-in waist, and curved hips.

She wore her brunette hair down in messy, layered waves. It fell forward, covering part of her face and cascading over her shoulder from a trendy side part. She held one hand behind her neck, and the other bent slightly at her waist, revealing a long, light-colored manicure. Devon had her eyes closed and a soft, slightly open-mouthed smile on her lips in the shot. She accessorized with a gold necklace that rested behind the top’s strap.

The second image featured Devin’s torso, providing a closer look at the two-piece. She bent both arms with her hands out of the shot, and the pose revealed a hint of underboob. It also showed off her incredible tan, which she indicated came courtesy of Tan-Luxe. The third photograph didn’t include the model, and it showed a bottle of the face tanner sitting next to a crystal goblet on a glass cart near a deep slipper-style bathtub.

Devin’s followers responded to her post with more than 8,000 Instagram users hitting the “like” button, and nearly 100 took the time to leave a positive comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to express their thoughts on her two-piece.

“I saw you at the beach a few days ago! Hehe Looking hot,” declared one fan who used a flame, blushing smiley, and red heart-eye emoji to complete the comment.

“You really stay killing the game CONSTANTLY. That suit is everything,” a second follower enthused along with a red heart-eye emoji.

“Umm, in Miami, and it’s been pouring rain all night and morning! WTF? I like following you, so I’m going to assume your stories were filmed a different day,” one eagle-eyed Instagram user noted, adding laughing crying smilies.