Lily Allen Has A ‘Big Announcement’ Tomorrow, Fans Think She’s Launching Sex Toys

British singer Lily Allen is one of the U.K.’s leading ladies on the music scene and is scheduled to appear on new material next month. The chart-topping star took to Instagram to update her followers with a new photo of herself and mentioned that she has a big announcement due on October 22. Fans were quick to assume that it’s not going to be about music.

As always, the fashionista looked stunning and wore a fluffy baby pink jumper that featured a pink floral design all over. The garment appeared to be loose-fitted and soft. Allen didn’t pair the attire for any other visible clothing and went barefoot for the occasion. She styled her wavy shoulder-length dark hair down with a full fringe and rocked short nails. The “What You Waiting For?” songstress kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a ring.

Allen was captured on a bed with white sheets. She stretched one leg out and rested her left elbow on her knee. Allen placed her hand underneath her chin and gazed directly at the camera lens. The brunette beauty boasted her natural good looks and made everything look effortless.

For her caption, Allen didn’t reveal too much. She stated that a big announcement is due tomorrow and that she cannot officially say what it is about yet. However, if fans want to feel “empowered” and want to give themselves “a little self love,” they should “stay tuned.”

In the span of 40 minutes, her post quickly caught the attention of many and racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“It’s a vibrator,” one user wrote.

“She’s blatantly bringing out a vibrator,” another person shared.

“How is anyone reading this as teasing new music? I thought vibrators straight away,” remarked a third fan.

“Watch Lily clickbait us into thinking it’s music when it’s gonna be a sex shop ad,” a fourth admirer commented.

Allen, who recently got married in Las Vegas to actor David Harbour, has always been vocal about using sex toys, per Stylist. In an appearance on The Boiler Room last year, the entertainer showed off a couple of her vibrators on the show and expressed why she thinks they are great for people to use. You can watch the episode here.

Other followers assumed Allen might be dropping something fashion related due to her always having taken an interest in that field. In 2009, she became the face of Chanel when they launched a new handbag line, per Chanel.