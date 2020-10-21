Mel Brooks Makes First-Ever Political Video To Endorse Joe Biden

For the first time ever, Mel Brooks has made a political endorsement video. In the clip, shared by his son Max on Wednesday, October 21, the comedy legend publicly endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Sitting inside his home, Brooks was joined by his grandson and Max, who can be seen standing behind a glass window. Brooks, who’s 94 years old, started his speech by pointing out that they can’t join him due to COVID-19 concerns. Then, he slammed President Donald Trump for not properly handling the pandemic.

“So many people have died. And when you’re dead, you can’t do much,” Brooks said.

Later in the clip, he endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate, explaining why he’s voting for him.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden. I like Joe. Why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes facts. Because Joe likes science. Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me: vote for Joe.”

Shortly after, celebrities and fans alike took to social media to applaud Brooks for his first-ever endorsement, making him a trending topic on Twitter.

“Oh, goodness. I love this so much,” Alyssa Milano tweeted.

“The Master has spoken,” comedian Patton Oswalt wrote on Twitter.

“I will do anything @MelBrooks tells me to do,” TV producer Larry Karaszewski tweeted.

“@MelBrooks is a national treasure. And this clip illustrates the hell of living in Trump’s Covidland to comedic perfection,” MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid added on Twitter.

This is the first time that the Blazing Saddles director has endorsed a presidential candidate. Still, Brooks hasn’t shied away from criticizing Trump and his administration over the years.

In 2017, speaking with Guardian, Brooks referred to Trump as a “song-and-dance man,” adding that his anti-Muslim travel ban was poorly planned and executed. He also admitted Trump didn’t scare him, but that Vice President Mike Pence and former White Hous aide Steve Bannon made him nervous.

Meanwhile, in a 2018 interview with The Daily Beast, Brooks discussed why he thinks that President Trump won the elections in 2016.

“America votes for a celebrity. I don’t think they vote for somebody who’s a great administrator,” Brooks said.

In the same interview, he also claimed that Trump single-handedly saved late-night television — citing Conan, Jimmy Kimmel, and Colbert — thanks to its TV appearances.

“Other things are not so terrific,” he added.

During his lengthy career, Brooks directed movies such as Blazing Saddles, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Spaceballs, History of the World, Part I, and more.