Bebe Rexha Puts On A Busy Show In Black Knotted Crop Top

Bebe Rexha put on a busty show in a skimpy little shirt for a revealing new Instagram snap. The singer delighted her over 10 million followers as she sported a sassy and sexy look.

Bebe looked smoking hot as she opted for a sparkling black shirt, which clung to her chest. The knotted top featured long sleeves, and was cropped to show just a hint of her flat tummy and killer abs. The shirt also featured a low-cut neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage.

The international superstar jazzed up the already flawless look with plenty of accessories. She rocked a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a matching chain around her neck. She added a pair of oversize sunglasses, as well as thick rings on her fingers. Her nails were painted a metallic color to complete the look.

Bebe posed in front of a plain gray backdrop. She turned her body to the side slightly and held her shoulders back. She placed one hand over her chest and grabbed at her sunglasses with the other. She also wore a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted.

Her fiery red hair was styled in a deep part for the shot. The locks were pulled back on one side, as the other side hung in sleek and straight strands that she pushed over one shoulder.

Her loyal followers went wild for the stunning shot. The songbird’s post garnered more than 278,000 likes within the first 18 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“YOURE SO PRETTY, IT HURTS,” one follower declared.

“You are very cute,” another stated.

“You are totally stunning, Bebe!” a third comment read.

“Wow you are the most stunning woman in the entire world. Your hair is awesome and your makeup looks perfect. I love your whole vibe. Just amazing,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The “I’m A Mess” singer doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on social media. She’s often seen rocking skimpy tops, tight dresses, tight bottoms, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bebe and her friend, rapper Doja Cat, recently dropped the jaws of their followers when they opted for vibrant glow-in-the-dark bodysuits that were cut high on her hips. To date, that video has been watched more than 420,000 times and has racked up 900 comments.