Fans Flip Out Over ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Release Date Annoucement

Fans flipped out over an announcement made by MGM Studios on Twitter that has heralded the return of Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. The studio revealed that the beloved franchise will release the latest installment of the film series in May 2022.

Attached to a clip of the original movie, the studio shared the news using legal jargon in its caption, a nod to Reese’s character who left her plush sorority college life behind to study law at Harvard in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend, rich kid Warner Huntington III. At the close of the second installment, the character graduated from Harvard, married lawyer Emmett Richmond, and actively pursued a political career in Washington.

The snipped shared was part of the lead character’s video application to the ivy league school where she walked down a pathway surrounded by her fellow students. She revealed she felt comfortable using legal terms in an everyday setting. The character donned her trademark pink color as she wore a low-cut halter-style form-fitting dress. Her blonde hair bounced as she walked. She wore pink sunglasses atop her face. When a fellow student whistled at her, she yelled over her shoulder “I object” and then smiled for the camera.

Fans liked the clip over 2,000 times thus far and added hundreds of comments that shared their excitement.

“We need Elle Woods in this day and age, an absolute icon,” tweeted one follower.

“Yessss, forever and ever. My favorite film of all time, Reese Witherspoon thank you so much!” penned a second fan.

“My serotonin levels will be through the roof this day,” wrote a third Twitter user.

“Oh My God, bend and snap three times for the return of this film series,” joked a fourth social media user.

The news came following Tuesday night’s Legally Blonde cast reunion reported Entertainment Weekly. This virtual event starred the cast of the films including Reese, Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), and Luke Wilson (Emmett).

Together they discussed the pop culture impact the fun flick has had in the 19 years since its release.

In May of this year, it was reported by The Inquisitr that actress Mindy Kaling and her writing partner Dan Goor will pen the screenplay. Reese will produce the movie via her Hello Sunshine studio alongside Marc Platt, the original producer of the first two installments Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The aforementioned flicks were initially released in 2001 and 2003, respectively.