Olivia Culpo Rocks A Chic Fall Ensemble While Visiting A Pumpkin Patch

Brunette beauty Olivia Culpo surprised her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent Instagram update, a trio of snaps that captured a trip she took to a pumpkin patch. She posed in front of a large wagon with decorations on the side. Though palm trees and a sunny blue sky were visible in the distance, Olivia’s surroundings were autumnal, with hay bales positioned around the space and clusters of the fall staple in bold orange hues.

Olivia tagged the designer brand Isabel Marant in the picture, suggesting that some components of her ensemble came from the label. She rocked a cream-colored knit sweater that featured a figure-hugging bodice, with vertical ribbing stretching over her ample assets and slim waist. The garment had a ruffle detail along the shoulders, and voluminous sleeves that draped her toned arms in knit fabric. She had the sleeves rolled up, leaving her forearms exposed, and had what looked like a white bag tucked under one arm.

Olivia kept the neutral color palette going with her bottoms, a pair of high-waisted white trousers that had a slightly looser fit. The material showed off her slender thighs and calves, but didn’t cling too tightly to her sculpted stems. She accessorized with a cream-colored belt, and also rocked a pair of slouchy pointed-toe boots in a similar shade. The boots were from the footwear brand Paris Texas, whose Instagram page she also tagged in the shot.

She gazed off somewhere in the distance, placing one hand on her belt buckle, a radiant smile on her face. Her brunette locks were swept back in an up-do with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face for an effortless look.

She held a pumpkin in her hands for the second snap, and for the third, the camera captured her flawless features from a closer angle as she closed her eyes, basking in the autumnal atmosphere.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 29,100 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 104 comments in the same time span from her eager audience.

“You are a beauty queen,” one fan wrote, loving the look.

“So gorgeous,” another chimed in, followed by two flame emoji.

“I love the pumpkin season and you’re such a beauty,” a third fan remarked.

“Why are you so perfectly perfect,” yet another follower commented.

