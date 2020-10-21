Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Curvy Booty In White Bikini While Journaling In Tulum

Lauren Dascalo shared some Wednesday words of wisdom with fans in her latest thoughtful Instagram share. The model posted two photos of herself lounging on a beach bed as she did some journaling in a tiny white bikini. In the caption, she encouraged fans to follow their inspirations and make strides toward their goals.

Lauren’s ensemble included a lacy demi-cut top with a sheer pattern on the cups. The low-cut neckline exposed her ample while the band wrapped closely around her muscular back. Her flat tummy was on show beneath the bra and she paired the top with a matching minuscule thong. The strings tied up high above her hips to put her curvy backside and legs on full display.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a pair of stud earrings and a floral headband wrapped around her wavy blond locks. Her hair was pulled back into a partial updo with a few strands left out that framed her face and blew in the gentle breeze.

The images showed Lauren laying on a large white bed in the sand at Tulum Beach, according to the post’s geotag. Gentle waves rolled onto the shore as palm trees and vibrant bushes lined the bed, providing a bit of shade for the fitness guru. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as natural light washed over Lauren and highlighted her tan skin.

Lauren held a small journal and a pen in front of her as she rested on her tummy and elbows. She arched her back and lifted her round booty in a way that emphasized her figure. In the first shot, the hottie playfully stuck the pen between her teeth and stared at the camera, while the second photo showed her looking down at the book pensively.

The post garnered more than 6,650 likes and just over 130 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for her killer physique in the comments section.

“Ooooh you’re the number one,” one fan wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“You are the symbol of positivity! So adorable,” another user added.

“This is absolutely mindblowing,” a third follower penned.

“All the beach vibes!” a fourth fan wrote.

Lauren spent a ton of time in Tulum recently, which made for plenty of tropical Instagram posts. In another share, the posed on the balcony of her vacation home as she rocked a barely there black two-piece that hugged her body in all the right places.