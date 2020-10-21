Claudia Tihan Sizzles In Sheer Raven Lingerie: ‘Seducing My Man’

Claudia Tihan treated her fans to a sexy series of photos in a new Instagram post this morning, in which she noted she worked on seducing her man during the photo shoot.

In a series of four shots, Claudia modeled lingerie from Lounge Underwear. On top, she wore a sheer raven bralette with a scoop neck that revealed her bikini tan lines and provided and generous view of her ample cleavage. The material featured a print that read “Lounge” across her ample bosom. She paired it with matching black panties that rose high over each hip and dipped slightly in the front, showcasing her belly button ring and sexy nipped-in waist and flared out hips.

She accessorized with a silver necklace and several earrings. In two of the photos, Claudia wore her long brunette hair pulled back into a messy high ponytail with long fringe in front, forming her face from a center part. In the other pictures, she let her locks down, and it fell in soft waves over her shoulders and down her back nearly to her waist.

In the first image, Claudia posed against a light blue background with her hands behind her back, and she looked straight in the camera’s lens with her big brown eyes. She smiled with her mouth slightly open, revealing a hint of her teeth. Her mane fell over one shoulder. The second shot was set against a brighter blue background, and the model leaned in close to the camera, revealing more cleavage. She had a sultry look on her face, and her locks cascaded over her shoulders.

The third photo was a profile, and Claudia had her eyes closed, and her head tilted to one side, which emphasized her jawline. In the final pic, she faced the camera and popped one hip holding her arm at her side. She held her hair with the opposite hand, pursing her full lips in a shiny pout.

The model’s followers showed the post a lot of love, with more than 62,200 hitting the “like” button and nearly 170 taking the time to leave a positive comment for her.

“You are not a snack. You’re a whole meal,” gushed one devotee, adding a blushing emoji.

“I seriously love you so much that it freaking hurts,” a second fan declared.

“I think these are my favorite pics of you. OMG, you are so sexy,” gushed a third follower.

“Why did I think you were Madison Beer for a moment? You’re that gorgeous,” a fourth Instagram user replied.