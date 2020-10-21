Natasha Oakley Puts On Cheeky Display In Buttery Yellow Thong

Natasha Oakley put on a rather cheeky display, much to the delight of her Instagram fans. The Australian model bared her booty in a revealing thong on the Monday Swimwear page, and had her followers flocking to engage with her.

Natasha and Devin Brugman are the co-founders of the swimwear brand and often promote their own line. This time around, Natasha took to Byron Bay, according to both the geotag and caption, and spent some time on the beach.

The setting was magnificent and showed Natasha relaxing in an idyllic surrounding. She strode purposefully toward the ocean while two surfers walked with their boards across the sand. The sea rippled gently as the light played across its surface. In the distance, gentle mountain ranges sloped and added definition to the horizon.

The photograph was unique because of how it was framed. The photographer used the low-hanging branches of a palm tree to envelop Natasha’s figure on the top and right side of the snap.

Natasha wore a pale yellow bikini with broad straps. The buttery color complemented her sun-kissed skin. She tied a pretty bow that dangled down and touched her backside.

The model’s booty took center stage in this particular pic. The matching bikini bottoms clung to her taut derriere and sat high on her legs, exposing her toned hips and shapely thighs.

The backside view also gave her admirers a clear view of her hourglass figure. The curve of Natasha’s broad shoulders tapered down to her minuscule waist before curving out to her thighs again.

The Aussie lass wore her hair in loose waves and allowed it to tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. She was barefoot as she made her way across the golden damp sand that had a slew of footprints across its expanse.

Natasha’s fans flocked to view the image and were not shy to voice their opinion about the bikini or her looks. While many of them raved about the ensemble, others loved the artistic shot.

One person showed how much they loved the location by adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“How beautiful is this,” they gushed.

Another praised the image for its artistic brilliance.

“This shot! So magical,” they complimented the photographer and added a yellow heart for emphasis.

A third admirer thought that it was “always magical when there’s @tashaoakley.”

Those who have followed Tasha for a long time know that she and Devin often used to pose together. One follower was rather inquisitive and asked a question.

“Where’d @devinbrugman go?” they asked.

According to The Inquisitr, Devin was living it up on a beach in a skintight workout set that revealed her voluptuous figure.