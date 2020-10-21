Ana Cheri Shows Off Sculpted Silhouette In A Strappy Sports Bra & Form-Fitting Shorts

Ana looked ready to work up a sweat.

Ana Cheri is ready to get back into the gym, per her latest Instagram share. Following a luxurious stay in the Maldives, the model and fitness trainer admitted in a new post on Wednesday, October 21 that she was excited to be back home, particularly because she was ready to get back on track with her fitness routine.

The 34-year-old was already hard at work, as she noted in the caption that she was in between sets of her workout as she curated the latest addition to her feed. She included a stunning photo in the upload that appeared to have been snapped during her vacation, as she was seen standing on the beach in front of the picturesque turquoise water. She stood in profile to the camera, spreading her legs slightly apart as she tilted her head up to feel the warmth of the golden sun on her face.

Rather than rocking one of her many skimpy swimsuits for her day on the beach, Ana opted for a set of workout gear that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. Her look included a racerback sports bra with a strappy back design that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her ample assets while its thick band wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

Ana teamed her scanty top with a pair of trendy black-and-white bike shorts from her own Cheri Fit clothing line that boasted a unique, celestial pattern. The bottoms were extremely flattering for the trainer’s sculpted silhouette thanks to its form-fitting style that emphasized her round booty and shapely thighs. They cut off a few inches above her knees, offering a peek at her bronzed legs, while the number’s high-rise waistband drew attention to her flat tummy and tiny waist.

Despite taking some time away from the gym, Ana’s 12.5 million Instagram followers were still impressed by her phenomenal figure. Her new post has been flooded with nearly 20,000 likes within less than an hour of going live, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“So amazing,” one person wrote.

“You still look great!” assured another fan.

“So inspiring queen, how do you manage to get more beautiful every day?” a third follower remarked.

“Gorgeous,” added a fourth user.

Ana recently announced that fans could join her on her fitness journey, as she would be hosting Live Workouts on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. She rocked a black sports bra and leggings as she shared the news in a post on Monday that has since earned over 118,000 likes and 700-plus comments.