‘Summer House’ Fans Think Carl Radke & Paige DeSorbo Are Dating

Fans are shipping the Hamptons summertime roomies, but are they really a thing?

Summer House fans think series stars Carl Radke and Paige DeSorbo could be dating.

As filming for Season 5 of the Hamptons-based Bravo reality show remains in question, viewers have taken to social media to see what the cast has been up to, and many are zeroing in on a recent pic posted by Amanda Batula after a night out in New York City.

In a new photo shared to her social media page, Amanda was pictured posing with her fiancée Kyle Cooke and pals Carl and Paige as they dined at STK Steakhouse. The stylish group sat at a table covered with empty plates and several cans of their signature drink, Loverboy.

In the caption to the post, Amanda wrote that her heart is “full.”

On her Instagram story, Paige also shared a short video of Carl while they were out, which she captioned, “Wait I’m so obsessed with you [Carl Radke].” The fashionista also shared a pic of the foursome which she tagged “Crushing Tuesdays.”

Summer House viewers know that Carl and Paige had a “thing” two seasons ago on the Bravo reality show. The pair flirted heavily and had not-so-secret makeout sessions in the pantry of the group’s Hamptons rental home, but after a while, the fashion blogger tired of Carl’s unwillingness to commit. She noted that he rarely touched base with her during the week when they all went back to the city for work, and by Season 4 she was all-in with new boyfriend, Perry.

It’s not surprising that fans of the series hit the comments section of Amanda’s post to react to the unexpected photo.

Many commenters wanted to know if the outing was a double date, with one noting that by the look on her face in the pic Paige realized that’s what it looked like.

“Carl is stepping it up taking Paige out on a Tuesday night!!!!” one follower wrote.

“Can we get a Paige x Carl collab again?!” another asked.

“I hope Carl and Paige are together! They are so cute!” a third commenter chimed in.

“Did Paige and Carl go make out in the restaurant pantry?” another wanted to now.

Others were confused as they questioned where Paige’s boyfriend Perry was.

Several commenters alleged that they broke up, with some noting that the Giggly Squad podcast host no longer follows Perry on social media.

Earlier this year there were rumors that Summer House was set to begin production for its fifth season, but Bravo has yet to confirm the status of the reality show.