Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Silky Halter Top While Talking About Largest-Ever Live Self Breast Check Event

Elizabeth's fans couldn't quit talking about the way she looked in her video.

Elizabeth Hurley dazzled her fans in a shiny top while promoting a massive breast cancer awareness event set to take place on Wednesday, October 21.

Elizabeth, 55, took to Instagram to share a video of herself speaking about the virtual Time to Unite event, which is aimed at potentially saving lives and raising awareness of a devastating disease. In her caption, she described the online presentation as “the largest ever live self breast check event.” The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress revealed that it is being hosted by The Estée Lauder Companies, a beauty brand she has a longstanding relationship with.

For her video, Elizabeth stunned in a bright fuchsia halter top crafted out of a shiny, silky fabric that clung to her chest. The bold blouse had a sleeveless mock neck silhouette. The garment featured ruching around the neck for a better fit. She added a relevant accessory to her look by wearing a pink ribbon pin right below the high collar.

Elizabeth’s chestnut hair was fashioned in soft, lustrous waves and styled with a deep side part for an extra touch of glam. Her creamy complexion looked luminous and flawless as she faced the camera in front of a white backdrop. She was filmed from the waist up.

While the aim of the British actress’ video was to promote a good cause, many of her Instagram followers seemed somewhat distracted by how gorgeous she looked in the clip, which racked up over 6,000 likes and scores of comments during the first two hours it was live on her account.

“I could watch you read a dictionary! So gorgeous!” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“You are one of the three most gorgeous women in the world,” another admirer added.

“Amazing beauty in pink,” a third commenter wrote.

“I loved you in ‘Austin Powers.’ You are still stunning. Age defying. And promoting a great cause. Thanks for your work,” read a fourth message.

According to the Time to Unite website, viewers won’t have to worry about anyone seeing them while they participate in the self-check at home. Singer Alesha Dixon will host the virtual presentation, which will air on Vimeo. Elizabeth and TV personality Dr. Zoe Williams were listed as two of its special guests, along with cancer survivors Leanne Pero, Helen Addis, Lauren Mahon, and Kris Hallenga. Elizabeth promised viewers that they would learn a lot from the women involved.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the actress previously used a pantsless photo of herself to encourage fans to read an interview she gave about The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign.