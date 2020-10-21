Meg Kylie Sizzles In A Skintight Bodysuit In New Instagram Post

Meg Kylie delighted her 820,000 Instagram followers with a new update posted on October 21. In the latest post, the Aussie bombshell decided to dress up in a body-hugging bodysuit that flaunted her ample assets and killer figure.

Meg sported a sleeveless tan bodysuit made of thick stretchable fabric. The garment featured a plunging neckline that displayed her décolletage. The suit’s material covered her nipples from exposure. The snug fit pushed her breasts up, making her cleavage pop.

The lower part of the suit boasted high leg cuts that reached her slim waist. It exposed an ample amount of skin and helped accentuate her lean thighs. The low-cut sides showcased plenty of skin as it reached her waist, which highlighted her curvy hips. The color of her suit complemented her bronze tan.

In the snap, Meg modeled her sexy outfit indoors. The babe was in her living room, standing in front of a mirror. She stood near the armrest of the chair with her thighs slightly parted. She was holding a small glass with her right hand, while her other hand held her phone. The mobile device was positioned in front of her body, covering one side of her face. She tilted her head to the side and glanced at her phone’s screen as she took the selfie.

For the look, she opted for a half ponytail and left a few tendrils of hair down, framing her face. She accessorized with two layers of necklaces — one choker-style, while the other was a few inches longer with a pendant. She also wore a dainty ring and had her nails painted with light pink polish.

In the caption, Meg shared that her sexy outfit was from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. She also gave credit to the brand by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

The newest Instagram upload has been liked more than 11,800 times and received over 120 comments in less than a day of being live on the social media platform. Meg’s legion of fans wrote various messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how gorgeous she looked. Some others weren’t as chatty and decided to use their choice of emoji.

In the comments, one of her fans described her skin as “amazing.”

“You must have the sun on your payroll. It always seems to work for you,” wrote another follower.

“The color matches your skin-tone. Don’t get me wrong, you look fabulous! You are even hotter than the sun,” added a third social media user.

“Oh, wow! You are one-of-a-kind,” gushed a fourth admirer.