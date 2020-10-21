Bindi Irwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump Wearing Black Leggings & Ankle Boots In New Instagram Share

Bindi Irwin has that pregnancy glow in new snapshot.

It’s only been a week since Bindi Irwin shared her very first baby bump photo on social media. She has excitedly posted another Instagram share on Wednesday showing off her growing belly with her 4 million followers.

The 22-year-old conservationist posed for the snapshot outside of a building that may have been the house that she shares with husband Chandler Powell. The famous couple are expecting their first child together in a few months. Bindi revealed in her post that she was having dinner with her family. That would explain her dressed up attire that she was wearing. Her fans are used to seeing her in her zoo outfit that features army green pants and a khaki shirt with the Australian Zoo’s logo on it. This time, however, she sported a chic outfit for her evening plans.

Bindi wore a pair of black form-fitting leggings and a matching top. The bottoms seemed to conform to her slightly bulging tummy. She placed her hand gently across her small bump as she gazed down with a smile on her face. She had her other hand inside of the pocket of a black and white floral cardigan that she wore over the top. To complete the pregnancy ensemble, the expectant mom had on a pair of ankle boots with a low chunky heel. She had her long blond locks cascading over her shoulders with her usual side part.

Bindi and Chandler are expecting a baby girl. They shared the pregnancy news in August and a month later announced the gender of their little bundle of joy. There is no doubt how they feel about becoming first-time parents. The daughter of the late Steve Irwin expressed in her Instagram post share how much love she has for her child already.

Chandler responded to his wife’s post in the comments section saying, “The two most beautiful girls,” along with a heart emoji. Bindi replied back with, “You’re our world.” Her followers adored the interaction between the lovebirds and they also complimented her photo as well.

“Glowing!!!” one fan simply said.

“Absolutely stunning a beautiful soul growing in a beautiful soul,” a second follower stated.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” replied a third admirer.

In her previous baby bump photo, you could barely see any kind of bulge as she stood indoors with a staircase seen behind her. As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, she cradled her tummy with both hands, but there was little to see. Just a week later, however, her belly has become a bit more noticeable.