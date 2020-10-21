Teyana Taylor Joins Forces With Elton John For “Lose Each Other” Video

Teyana Taylor has dropped the visuals for her single “Lose Each Other.” The video, directed by Taylor herself, sees the singer in a dreamy, heaven-like setting, and features an unexpected guest — Elton John.

In the visuals, John can be seen playing the piano throughout the song, with Teyana singing next to him. Apart from John’s surprise appearance, the “Lose Each Other” video also features a guitar player and dancers.

The R&B singer took to Twitter to announce the video on Tuesday, October 20. Later the same day, John posted the video on his account, sharing words of appreciation towards the singer.

In the tweet, John referred to Taylor as “one of the most visually dazzling artists in music today.” He also revealed that he’s a huge fan of hers, and jumped at the chance to be in the video.

In a statement given to Rolling Stone, Teyana revealed how the unlikely partnership came to existence.

“I told my team ‘you know what would be dope? If I could have Elton John open the video on the piano!!” Teyana said. “So as we were working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, an international phone number calls me… […] All I hear is… ‘Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d LOVE to do your video!”

The new video was shot while Taylor was pregnant with her daughter, Rue Rose, with her husband Iman Shumpert. The singer announced she was pregnant with her second child via the music video for her single “Wake Up Love.”

In the clip, their first daughter, Junie, joined them in bed as Teyana showed off her pregnant belly. The couple — who’s been married since 2016 — gave birth to their second child in early September, with the help of celebrity doula Erykah Badu.

“Lose Each Other” is part of Teyana’s latest LP, The Album, which includes songs such as “Wake Up Love,” “Morning,” and “Bare With Me.” The album also includes features from Lauryn Hill, Big Sean, Kehlani, Missy Elliott, Future, and others. Teyana’s album debuted at No. 1 on the R&B Album Chart, as well as at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

As reported by The Inquisitr, John is also gearing up to release new music. Jewel Box, a compilation of over 100 songs that includes tracks recorded between 1965 to 2019, will be releasing on Friday, November 13. The project is expected to include over 60 never-bef0re-heard songs.