MTV Star Angela Babicz Slays In Cleavage Baring Skin-Tight Neon Dress

MTV personality Angela Babicz is known for her stellar fashion sense, and the reality television star is showing off her newest hot look in a sexy Instagram post. The 30-year-old rocked a form-fitting yellow neon dress in her latest post which has left her 500,000+ followers in awe. The hot ensemble featured a super low neckline which showcased her impressive cleavage, while also showing off her legs which looked like they went on for days.

The hemline was quite short, cutting off at the tops of her thighs, which were further shown off by two slits that went to her hips. Angela paired the garb with strappy nude heels and a gold pendant necklace. She wore her long straight dark locks up in a ponytail, which fell to her side. The reality star held the ends of her hair in her hand as she posed in front of white terrace doors at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico City.

In under 12 hours, the hot new picture brought in thousands of likes and over a hundred comments. The Challenge co-star Natalie Negrotti left a comment under Angela’s new photo, noting how good her friend looked.

“Oh my word,” the Big Brother alum wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Fellow influencers also showed love in the comments section, which included sentiments from Nikki Hall, Alondra Dessy, and Shannon Duffy.

Angela’s fans made sure to leave plenty of emoji below the new image as well, leaving the comments section flooded with fire-symbol, heart-eyed smiley faces, and red hearts. Some admirers chose to spell out their love for the Ex on the Beach star instead.

“I wanna say it’s the dress, but the legs no I mean the body Nah it’s everrything” one fan wrote weaving heart symbols in and out of the comment.

“This dress looks beautiful on you,” another added.

“Life gave u lemons and u made some lemonade I wanna sip on,” another wrote playing off the lemon emoji Angela added in her caption.

Angela, who rose to reality television stardom on a 2016 season of Bad Girls Club, has been enjoying her vacation in Mexico this week. Just yesterday she shared an image of herself enjoying some sight-seeing adventures in Teotihuacán. She made sure to look fabulous on her day in the sun, rocking a matching two-piece activewear set. She posed on the rocks at the base of a pyramid, squatting down to make sure her followers could get an eyeful of her famous rump.