Jill Duggar Says She Never Expected To Distance From Supersized Clan: ‘We’d Had Enough’

She expressed her frustration in an interview with 'People Magazine.'

Jill Duggar Dillard revealed she never expected to distance herself from her supersized clan in a new interview with People Magazine. She claimed that she and Derick Dillard were through with being told how to live their lives. The best way to handle the situation was to put some space between themselves and her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, as well as the production of the clan’s TLC series Counting n.

“Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us,” said Jill to the publication.

She also revealed that certain life plans she and Derick wanted to fulfill were discouraged if they did not follow the schedule set forth by the show.

Jill’s husband began speaking out on social media, hinting that not all was well in their relationship with Jill’s parents, according to Radar Online. In 2017, the two decided they no longer wanted to be a part of the show that made them famous. Jill explained they needed to leave production and perhaps even the strict rules of her family behind in order to reevaluate their lives as a young couple.

Jill said that when she chose to no longer participate in filming Counting On, her family members were not pleased with her decision.

Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images

“Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!” Michelle and Jim Bob noted in a statement to People Magazine.

Jill shared that she never wanted these issues to occur within her clan and has since realized that she cannot put a timeline on healing. She does understand there will always be a love shared between herself and her parents, but for now, she is taking things one day at a time in regard to full reconciliation.

In distancing herself from the ultra-conservative rules she once lived by, Jill has embraced a different life than the one she had prior to marrying her husband in 2014. She now wears pants, has a nose ring, and enjoys an occasional drink or two. She has also, in the past, posted some writings that referred to private bedroom moments shared with her husband, drawing some attention to her official blog. In one post seen here, Jill encouraged her followers to spice things up with their spouses, and if there were issues that three to four times a week of intimate relations would not fix, to see a counselor.