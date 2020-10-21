Natalie Roser Sizzles In A Slinky White Silk Dress

Australian beauty Natalie Roser surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update taken outdoors. In the shots, Natalie wore a slinky white dress that highlighted her incredible physique.

In the first snap, Natalie perched on a textured rock with a swirling pattern in shades of bronze, beige and sand that added visual interest to the shot. Her dress had a unique neckline that involved two thick straps stretching over her shoulders and converging in a knotted style at her chest. The silky material then draped over her ample assets, and the piece left her slender arms exposed as well.

The fabric covered her toned stomach and transitioned into what appeared to be a slightly different material over her lower body. The hem settled just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her toned legs on display, and her bronzed skin glowed against the pale hue of her ensemble.

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including two golden bracelets on one wrist and a delicate ring. Her blond locks were parted in the middle, and they were styled in loose curls for an effortless vibe.

She held a bottle of perfume in her hand as she gazed seductively at the camera, and revealed to her followers in the caption that the scent was Versace’s Dylan Turquoise.

For the second slide, she showcased the back of her ensemble, and continued showing off the breathtaking frosted blue glass perfume bottle with a silver stopper and embellishments on the bottle.

Her tresses tumbled down her back, and the ensemble was nearly backless, with thin straps extending down her back. She rested one hand on her thigh and held the perfume in the other hand, keeping her gaze fixed on the camera.

Natalie’s followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 7,200 likes within six hours. It also racked up 125 comments in the same time span.

“Stunning as always Nat,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“Some may lose words with your beauty, I lose the alphabet,” a third fan added, seeming to imply that he was struck speechless by her looks.

“So very lovely,” yet another commented, including two heart eyes emoji in the remark.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie thrilled her fans with a series of snaps in which she rocked a flirty red sundress. The garment had spaghetti straps and a neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She looked radiant in the trio of images, with the sun shining down on her sun-kissed skin and wavy hair.