Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Dazzles Fans In Pink Bikini

Georgia Fowler thrilled many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 20, with a hot new photo that saw her sporting a stylish bikini that showed off not only just incredible figure but also her modeling skills.

In the main photo, which was the first in a 10-part slideshow, the Victoria’s Secret model was shot standing on the metal railings of a deck-like structure. Fowler placed her feet on either side of the deck, lifting up her heels high in a way that engaged her calf and thigh muscles. She held onto the overhead beam for support. Her raised arms further added to the geometry of her pose.

The New Zealand native smoldered in a bubblegum pink two-piece bathing suit that complemented her tan complexion. Her top featured an underwire structure that pushed against her chest. Fowler teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with a slight V shape on the front. The sides sat right above her hipbones, a placement that helped to elongate her legs. Her suit was from Italian beachwear label Fisch Swim, as per the tag.

Fowler wore her brunette tresses parted on the side and slicked back for an elegant style. She accessorized her look with a pair of dark shades.

In the caption, Fowler shared that the photos were some of the editorials she has recently uploaded to her website of some of her summer favorites, which include brands ranging from Bottega Veneta, Hourglass, Jacquemus to Tom Ford and Loewe.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within half a day, it has attracted more than 12,200 likes and over 50 comments. Many of them used the occasion to interact with Fowler and ask questions, while many others gushed over her good looks and body.

“Girl stop being stunning,” one user said.

“Gorgeous! What colour is the illamasqua lipstick? @georgiafowler,” asked another one of her fans.

“A stunningly beautiful lady,” raved a third fan.

“Beautiful baby, summer in Australia,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

As those who follow Fowler will know, this isn’t the first time she flaunts her bikini bod on Instagram. She recently shared another slideshow in which she took to the beach in an all-black two-piece by Devon Windsor Swim, brand created by her fellow Victoria’s Secret model, as The Inquisitr has written. It included a bandeau top that hugged her chest closely and long sleeves. The matching bottoms had a U-shaped waistband sat higher on the sides, highlighting her natural curves.