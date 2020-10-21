WWE News: Ric Flair Comments On Possibility Of The Undertaker Wrestling Another Match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently commented on the possibility of The Undertaker coming back to the ring despite seemingly confirming his retirement in June, noting that he expects “The Deadman” to do so once fans are allowed to attend live shows once again.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes published on Tuesday, Flair discussed the WWE Network’s documentary The Last Ride, where The Undertaker hinted that his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 would probably be his swan song. He described the series as “fabulous” and stressed that it was a good way to pay tribute to a legendary performer, but also speculated that the longtime WWE mainstay wants to have at least one more match before formally retiring.

“I think he will be back. I think he wants it and I think the fans deserve to see him go out in front of 80 or 90,000 people live. I think he needs to wrestle again once we get this COVID under control and I would think it will be at ‘Mania.”

Flair went on to say that The Undertaker “deserves” to be included in the WrestleMania 37 card, especially if WWE pushes forward with its original plan to hold the event in Los Angeles. He added that while Undertaker and Styles’ Boneyard Match from earlier this year was “great,” he expects to see both men have a rematch at next year’s edition of the annual pay-per-view, as Styles will likely be on board with such an idea.

Flair’s remarks about The Undertaker likely returning to the ring at some point in the future came shortly after reports suggested that the 55-year-old will be making his next live appearance at Survivor Series, which is scheduled to take place on November 22. This will supposedly be in commemoration of his 30th anniversary as a WWE superstar, though the WrestleVotes account tweeted that per an inside source, he won’t be booked to compete at the event.

Since the release of The Last Ride, The Undertaker has seemingly gone back-and-forth regarding the topic of an in-ring comeback. While he hinted shortly after the documentary’s release that he isn’t ruling out the possibility of wrestling again if the opportunity comes along, he appeared last month on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, where he said that it’s “all pretty much said and done.” As quoted by eWrestling, he added that “no one,” including his wife, believes he’s truly done with his active career as a professional wrestler.