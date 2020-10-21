Jade Grobler Flaunts Perky Posterior In A Tiny Thong Bikini At The Beach

Jade Grobler gave fans something to talk about in her recent Instagram share on Wednesday, October 21. The 22-year-old model took to her feed to share a smoking-hot update that showed her rocking a dark brown thong bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

From what was visible, the top had teeny cups that were cut so small that it barely contained her shapely bust. A glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. Even with the straps that clung to her neck and tied around her back for support, her voluptuous chest stretched out the piece.

She wore a matching bottom that appeared too tiny for her slender frame. The string waistband highlighted the curves of her hips and the thong perfectly showcased her pert derrière.

The first photo featured Jade standing on the shallow part of the ocean. The water was so clear that the fine, white sand could be easily seen in the shots. The scenery around her revealed incredible views of the blue sky filled with clouds, as well as the sea that stretched far and wide.

The South African-born hottie stood with her backside directed to the camera, as her pert booty became the main focus of the shot. Her face wasn’t shown in the image, and despite the beautiful background, many fans seemed satisfied with her insanely toned figure and cheeky display.

In the second pic, Jade slightly changed her stance. This time looked to her left and placed her hand on her waist. Her flawlessly, tanned skin seemed to glow under the bright sunshine. The last snap showed Jade enjoying her underwater adventure. She took a selfie with a turtle swimming.

Jade left her blond hair untied with her long strands cascading down her back. Her locks were unstyled as her natural waves could be seen.

In the caption, Jade urged her followers to check all photos for a “surprise.” She also revealed that her bikini was from Boutinela by tagging the brand in the picture.

In less than a day, the bombshell’s new upload gained more than 21,500 likes, and 200-plus of her admirers dropped emoji and messages in the comments section. A lot of avid fans gushed over her tantalizing display, and many of them also told her how sexy she looked.

“Ah, the Lagoon, what an amazing experience!” a fan wrote.

“Gorgeous photo. Beautiful woman, and a nice booty,” commented another follower, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“What a view! You are more enticing than the beach. I mean it,” added a third social media user.