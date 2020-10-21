Maren Morris Slays Her Fashion Game In Low-Cut Pink Silk Dress For First Virtual Concert

Maren Morris took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The singer, who is one of country music’s biggest names, performed in her first virtual concert recently.

The “I Could Use a Love Song” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut pink dress that was made out of silk material. The item of clothing featured mid-length sleeves and was tied up with tassels that hung from the front. The garment fell above her upper-thigh and showed off her legs. Morris completed her look with lace-up heels that gave her some extra height. She styled her blond hair up but left the front down to frame out her face. Morris accessorized with earrings and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 30-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award winner was captured on stage holding a glittery black guitar. Morris stood in front of a screen backdrop and appeared to be in the middle of a song. She closed her eyes and raised her right arm while singing one of her tunes.

In the third frame, Morris held the microphone and gazed over to her right, showcasing her profile. The songstress parted her legs and dazzled between the stage lights.

In the fourth and final frame, Morris was snapped closer up and gave fans a closer look at her attire.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Lorrie Turk, hairstylist Laci Nicole, fashion stylist Dani Michelle, designer Cinq à Sept, and photographer Catherine Powell.

Morris geotagged her upload with Nashville, Tennessee, informing fans where the show took place.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 26,100 likes and over 130 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You looked and sounded amazing! It was such a good show!” one user wrote.

“Great entertainer and a gorgeous woman,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“Your music is getting my baby girl and me through this pandemic,” remarked a third fan.

“One of my fave lewks of yours,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Morris attended the Academy of Country Music Awards and looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an orange dress that featured a pink floral design all over. On the night, Morris won big and took home awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Event of the Year for her performance with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King.