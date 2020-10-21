‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Kenan Thompson Joins Cast Of ‘Hocus Pocus’ Virtual Event

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson announced on Instagram that he had joined the cast of Hocus Pocus for a virtual event starring the 1993 film’s original trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, with a special appearance by Elvira Mistress of the Dark. In a post seen here, the longest-running member of the cast of the late-night comedy sketch series expressed excitement over the opportunity and called the film one of his favorites.

Kenan will star alongside the legendary actresses as they perform a reworking of the film to benefit the New York Restoration Project. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to transforming open space in under-resourced communities to create a greener, more sustainable New York City. It was founded by Bette in 1985.

The group will reunite on October 30 for “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.”

In the caption of the share, which included a quick video clip, Kenan revealed that Bette personally invited him to take part in the event. He explained that he was riding his bike and almost fell off when he realized it was the legendary performer on the telephone.

Andrew Cooper / Walt Disney/Buena Vista Pictures

In the video, a dark silhouette of the three witches was seen against a lighter green backdrop. The illustration displayed details such as hair, hands, and clothing, but not clear images of their faces. In the second part of the video, a title card appeared that invited the Instagram user to the spooktacular. A fee will be charged to attend that will go toward the organization.

Other celebrities that will be included in the presentation are Thora Birch, Billy Crystal, John Debney, Todrick Hall, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Glenn Close, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, John Stamos, Martin Short, Bette’s daughter Sophie von Haselberg and other big-name stars.

Fans of both Kenan and the movie couldn’t believe they would have a chance to see their favorites grouped together for the Halloween special.

“Yay loved Hocus Pocus! This event sounds awesome” wrote one fan.

“Wow bro… you’re life is dooooope!” claimed a second Instagram user.

“Omg! How cool is that, that’s crazy dude! You deserve it, you are the man always and forever,” stated a third follower.

“I Am Not Okay about this! You are so lucky, you’re getting recognized by a legend for your years in the business. We love you, Kenan, you are amazing,” noted a fourth social media fan.