Carole Baskin Says She Had A Wife, But It Was ‘Nonsexual’

Tiger King star Carole Baskin, who recently came out as bisexual, told TMZ that she had a “wife,” but that their relationship was “nonsexual.”

This week, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Baskin revealed that she has known since a young age that she has always been attracted to both men and women.

“But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men,” she said.

She also added that, though she never had a wife, she could just as easily have married a woman as a man.

Now, however, she has claimed that she did, in fact, have a wife, in a manner of speaking.

Baskin said she and the woma never actually got married, and indeed, they never consummated their relationship. In fact, her “wife” was heterosexual.

They did, however, have a loving, if platonic relationship. The woman did the cooking and was even the secretary for Baskin’s real estate business for a time.

Baskin did not reveal her “wife’s” name, out of wanting to protect her from the media, nor did she specify when the relationship took place. However. TMZ posited that it was likely during the 1980s, before same-sex marriage was legal.

Eric McCandless / ABC

She also added some clarification to something she had said earlier about her sexuality. Initially, she told an LGBTQ website that she believed she was born in the “wrong body.” However, she clarified further that that doesn’t identify as a transgender male.

Baskin went on to give a glimpse into what she likes in a partner, whether male or female. She doesn’t have any preference for physical characteristics, in either men or women. Rather, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

She went on to say that she believes that the connection between humans isn’t based on gender, race, or nationality, because all of us are all of those things.

Baskin has been married, legally, three times.

Her first marriage was to Michael Murdock, whom she would later claim was abusive to her, and with whom she had daughter Jamie Veronica Murdock.

Her second marriage was to Don Lewis, whom she met while both were married to other people. Lewis disappeared in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002. Baskin’s adversary, Joe Exotic, has claimed that she is somehow connected to Don’s disappearance, although she has never been a suspect in his death.

Carole married Howard Baskin in 2004.