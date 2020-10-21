Olivia Mathers Bring The Heat In A Cheeky Black Bikini In ‘Bayside’ Photos

Another day, another smoking hot bikini look from Olivia Mathers. The model has been bringing some serious heat to her Instagram page lately with a number of swimwear looks, the most recent of which was debuted on Wednesday.

Olivia shared a total of three photos in the October 21 addition to her feed. A geotag indicated that they were snapped in Gold Coast, Australia, where the beauty found a shady spot underneath a large tree to work the camera. She hooked her toned arm around its trunk as she worked the camera, facing the lens in the first two images before turning around to show off her curvaceous backside to her online audience. A gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and calm water could be seen in the background, giving the shots a tropical vibe.

As per usual, the 23-year-old was dressed to impress for her time by the water. She slipped into a classic black two-piece from the Australian-based swimwear label TJ Swim that perfectly suited her slender frame. The look included a balconette-style bikini top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It had a wide and low-cut neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, which was further enhanced by the garment’s push-up cups.

The matching bottoms of Olivia’s beach day ensemble made for quite a sight as well. The piece showcased her curvy hips and sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut style. Fans were also treated to a glimpse at the star’s round booty thanks to her swimwear’s cheeky cut. Meanwhile, its thick v-shaped waistband sat high up on her waist, drawing eyes towards her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Olivia kept things simple, accessorizing with a few dainty rings to give her ensemble a bit of bling. Her dirty-blond locks were styled down and parted perfectly in the middle, though were messily blown around her face in the gentle ocean breeze.

The triple-pic update dazzled Olivia’s 575,000 Instagram followers, who have awarded it more than 13,000 likes and dozens of comments within just four hours of going live.

“So stunning,” one person wrote.

“Super gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Beautiful woman!!!” a third follower remarked.

“She is on fire,” added a fourth admirer.

Olivia’s scanty outfit today followed up another that was equally as popular with her online audience. In her social media post on Tuesday, the bombshell was seen soaking up some sun in an even tinier black bikini — a look that has raked in more than 21,000 likes to date.