Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Scarlet Flaunts Killer Legs In Teeny Shorts & Black Tank Top

Scarlet Stallone, who is the youngest daughter of actor Sylvester Stallone, posted a brand new Instagram update on Tuesday night. Although the photo was a casual one, the model’s 683,000 followers couldn’t stop gushing over her killer legs.

Scarlet, 18, looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a pair of teeny shorts while behind the wheel of her car. The Daisy Dukes were so skimpy that they could barely be seen in the shot. Instead, it was her long, lean legs that stole the show.

The young model also added a stretchy black tank top that clung to her body tightly. The garment featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low-cut in the back that showed off even more skin.

Scarlet’s laid-back look was complemented with her choice of accessories. On her wrist she wore a thick chain bracelet. She also opted for a pair of bright white sneakers on her feet. She also sported a gray bandanna tied in her hair to add even more flare to the relaxed style.

Scarlet sat in the drivers seat of her car for the snap. She placed one hand on the wheel and the other in her lap as she bent her knees and looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. She had a bottle of water and a can of soda sitting in the cupholders next to her.

In the background, some green shrubs and a sunlit street could be seen. Scarlet revealed her obsession with the game Among Us in the caption of the post.

She wore her long, sandy blonde hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that spilled down her back.

Scarlet’s followers wasted no time sharing their love for the snap, clicking the like button more than 64,000 times within the first 13 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave 250 messages.

“Ok hi perfection,” one person stated.

“LOVELY,” declared another.

“Amazingly Super Adorable,” a third user wrote.

“Such a cutie girl,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in stylish ensembles. She’s been known for filling her timeline with photos of herself rocking skimpy shorts, tight tops, revealing bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scarlet recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for an animal-print string bikini as she snapped a selfie in the mirror. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 62,000 likes.