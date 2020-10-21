Devin Brugman Shows Off Sensational Figure In Tight Shorts And Plunging Sports Bra

Devin Brugman served a killer look on Tuesday, October 20, when she treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a series of snapshots of herself rocking a skintight workout set that outlined her perfectly sculpted figure as she relaxed on the beach.

The three-part slideshow featured the American model and businesswoman sitting in the sand next to the bare structure of a large lounge chair without its cushion. According to the geotag, Brugman was in Miami Beach, Florida.

In the first photo, Brugman was shot from above, framing most of her body as she leaned against the chair. The second was similar and showed her sitting up and leaning to the side. The third shot was a close-up of her torso. Brugman blocked her face in all of the pictures.

Brugman sported a white two-piece set that showed off her bronzed complexion. Her sports bra featured a plunging neckline that dipped low into her chest, putting her ample cleavage front and center. The top had a sturdy lower elastic band that appeared to offer a good amount of support.

On her lower body, Brugman had on a pair of biker shorts with a thick waistband that rose up above her navel and hugged her itty-bitty waist. The hemlines extended to her mid-thighs, outlining her shapely legs.

She noted in the caption that she was “catching her breath.” Brugman also revealed that her outfit was from Alo Yoga, a brand she often partners up with in her posts.

The post has garnered more than 12,200 likes and upwards of 65 comments since going live yesterday. Her fans used the opportunity to engage with Brugman and to praise her killer body and style.

“Great shot u are absolutely stunning and dreaming on the beach,” one user wrote.

“Sooo beautiful [blue heart] [green heart] love this white set,” raved another user.

“Just ridiculously beautiful – definition of perfect. Fellas you will not find a better looking woman than this, straight up goddess,” a third one chimed in.

“Is this work Devin or fun? Or perhaps both,” asked a fourth admirer.

